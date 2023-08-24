Sad Details About Grey's Anatomy Star Abigail Spencer's Personal Life

Each week it seems like "Grey's Anatomy" fans tune in to watch some of their favorite characters face some sort of heartbreaking situation or tragedy. While there are a lot of highs in the show, there are also a lot of lows, and unfortunately, one of their actors, Abigail Spencer, knows the feeling of dealing with tragic situations.

Spencer first joined the "Grey's Anatomy" cast in season 14, replacing Bridget Regan — who departed the series due to a scheduling conflict — for the role of Megan Hunt. The actor absolutely nailed it — but that's no surprise considering her credentials. According to The Movie DB, Spencer started acting in 1999 after she starred in a soap opera on ABC. From there on, she worked on some award-winning shows, including "Mad Men," "Suits," and, of course, "Grey's Anatomy."

The actor loves her job and being able to do what she always dreamed of. She shared with Schön, "I think I'm just completely mad [about] what I do. It's an illness of sorts. I have to tell stories. I have to. I started to write and produce and that helped create opportunities so I'm not waiting by the phone and I absolutely love [it]." On the outside, it seems like Spencer has everything she could have ever wished for, and while that is true, it hasn't come without some personal struggles in her life.