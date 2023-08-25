Why Blac Chyna Rarely Posts Pictures Of Her Kids On Social Media

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, has made it clear that she wants to keep her two kids out of the spotlight and off social media as much as possible. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, White — who shares a daughter, Dream Kardashian, with her ex, Rob Kardashian, and a son named King Cairo, with her ex, Tyga — has revealed the reason behind her decision not to share photos of her kids. "You know what, I don't because I want them to have their privacy and that's like a really big thing for me because they're gonna grow up already like in that light," she explained, adding, "They need to stay kids and be creative and worry about school and not be worrying about like how they look. They need to just focus on school and love. That's it."

Indeed, a quick peek at White's Instagram account proves that she doesn't share much about her kids at all. On August 1, she shared an Instagram photo of Dream getting a slushy, pointing out just how much her daughter has grown and adding "time flys [sic]" to the caption. Four months earlier, White announced that she obtained her Doctorate of Liberal Arts and shared a photo of her diploma on Instagram. In the background was a photo of King and Dream. Other than that, however, posts containing White's kids are few and far between. But, as her kids have gotten older, White knows there are decisions on social media looming.