Why Blac Chyna Rarely Posts Pictures Of Her Kids On Social Media
Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, has made it clear that she wants to keep her two kids out of the spotlight and off social media as much as possible. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, White — who shares a daughter, Dream Kardashian, with her ex, Rob Kardashian, and a son named King Cairo, with her ex, Tyga — has revealed the reason behind her decision not to share photos of her kids. "You know what, I don't because I want them to have their privacy and that's like a really big thing for me because they're gonna grow up already like in that light," she explained, adding, "They need to stay kids and be creative and worry about school and not be worrying about like how they look. They need to just focus on school and love. That's it."
Indeed, a quick peek at White's Instagram account proves that she doesn't share much about her kids at all. On August 1, she shared an Instagram photo of Dream getting a slushy, pointing out just how much her daughter has grown and adding "time flys [sic]" to the caption. Four months earlier, White announced that she obtained her Doctorate of Liberal Arts and shared a photo of her diploma on Instagram. In the background was a photo of King and Dream. Other than that, however, posts containing White's kids are few and far between. But, as her kids have gotten older, White knows there are decisions on social media looming.
Blac Chyna reveals when she will allow her kids to use social media on their own
As Blac Chyna's kids have gotten older, she realizes that they are going to want to use social media on their own someday — and she has some thoughts. The former reality star told The U.S. Sun that her kids will be teenagers before they're allowed to use sites like TikTok. "I feel as though maybe 16 ... with King, maybe 14, boys are different," she said. Interestingly, Chyna's daughter often appears on the social media accounts of her aunts, especially on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram feed. Khloe is extremely close to Dream and, on an episode of "The Kardashians," Khloe called Dream "one of [her] babies" and said she feels like her "third parent," per Page Six. In the days that followed, some media outlets suggested that Khloe was shading Chyna with her comment, but she released a statement to clear the air.
"My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure," she said on her Instagram Stories (via People). Chyna also responded to the controversy when TMZ caught up with her — and she seems grateful that there are people in her life who love her kids. "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity," she told the outlet.
Blac Chyna had a bad experience with social media
Perhaps another reason Blac Chyna does her best to shield her children from social media is due to an unpleasant experience she had amid her breakup with Rob Kardashian. In July 2017, Chyna went to court seeking a restraining order against Kardashian after he posted NSFW photos and videos of her on Instagram, according to Us Weekly. Chyna ended up suing her ex, and the two eventually settled out of court. While we don't know the terms of said settlement, we do know that Kardashian was banned from Instagram after that incident. Although he does appear to have an account, it is run by Jenner Communications, per TMZ.
That whole ordeal is enough to make anyone skeptical about social media and its potential negative effects, so we don't even blame Chyna for trying to protect her two kids from a world they don't need to know about until they're older.