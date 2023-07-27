What Is Blac Chyna's Relationship Like With Her Daughter Dream Kardashian?
Recently, Kardashian fans have become quite vested in whether or not Blac Chyna has been a great mother to Dream Kardashian. Things kicked off after Dream's aunt, Khloé Kardashian, agreed with Scott Disick that she served a parental role in the first grader's life. "I just can't believe that you're basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream ... more than an aunt," said Disick during a Season 3 episode of "The Kardashians" (via E! News). "Probably more than an aunt," Khloé said."A third parent. I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people. It's so in my blood just to be a mom."
While some viewers saw the beauty in Khloé's maternal connection to Dream, many felt like she was shading Blac Chyna's parenting ability. "They ran out of material so now they are making it seem as though Chyna doesn't take care of her daughter. Wow, what a new low," tweeted one fan. According to People, Khloé responded to the criticism via her Instagram stories. "Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," wrote Khloé. "Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough." Here's a look at Blac Chyna's relationship with Dream.
Blac Chyna splits custody of Dream with Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian's comments during "The Kardashians" suggest that Dream Kardashian spends a lot of time with her father's side of the family. If Rob Kardashian's (and Tyga's) previous comments are to be believed, then Dream is certainly quite close with the Kardashians. After Blac Chyna went public to complain that the fathers of her kids, Dream and King Cairo, weren't paying their share of child support, both denied her statements on Instagram, according to Page Six. In addition to both fathers claiming that they paid between $37,000 and 40,000 a year in private school tuition, they also claimed to have their kids between for five to six days a week. If true, this would leave Blac Chyna very minimal time to spend with them. If Rob's timeline is correct, that Dream lived in Rob's home for the majority of the week. However, the outlet noted that Blac Chyna and Rob's actual custody order mandated that they split custody down the middle.
This narrative aligned closer with Blac Chyna's version of their custody arrangement. According to Bang Showbiz NZ, the influencer confirmed to The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram account that she actually had Dream Saturday through Wednesday "every other week."
Blac Chyna loves being Dream's mom
Blac Chyna may have given up on her relationship with Rob Kardashian, but she's always been super devoted to her daughter, Dream. In 2017, shortly after Dream's birth, Blac Chyna happily spoke with Us Weekly about her new baby. "She's loud and she's funny, too," shared the reality star. "She has, like, the best personality. She's a really, really happy baby, and that's what it's really all about — that my kids are happy, that they're in a safe environment and they love me and I love them."
Over the years, Blac Chyna has shared plenty of their sweet mother-daughter moments with the world. In June 2023, the businesswoman commemorated Dream's kindergarten graduation by posting photos of them in front of giant blue, white, and gold balloons, according to People. Back when Dream was still a baby, Blac Chyna revealed on "Loveline with Amber Rose" that she'd already decided to take a proactive approach about Dream's health. "Maybe [it's] my motherly instinct," said Blac Chyna (via Entertainment Tonight). "Just reading and knowing the pros of breastfeeding for your baby, and just recently I found out some new, cool stuff about not cutting the cord and sending your placenta, you can get these pills to take them after to make you and the baby healthy."