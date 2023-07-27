What Is Blac Chyna's Relationship Like With Her Daughter Dream Kardashian?

Recently, Kardashian fans have become quite vested in whether or not Blac Chyna has been a great mother to Dream Kardashian. Things kicked off after Dream's aunt, Khloé Kardashian, agreed with Scott Disick that she served a parental role in the first grader's life. "I just can't believe that you're basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream ... more than an aunt," said Disick during a Season 3 episode of "The Kardashians" (via E! News). "Probably more than an aunt," Khloé said."A third parent. I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people. It's so in my blood just to be a mom."

While some viewers saw the beauty in Khloé's maternal connection to Dream, many felt like she was shading Blac Chyna's parenting ability. "They ran out of material so now they are making it seem as though Chyna doesn't take care of her daughter. Wow, what a new low," tweeted one fan. According to People, Khloé responded to the criticism via her Instagram stories. "Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," wrote Khloé. "Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough." Here's a look at Blac Chyna's relationship with Dream.