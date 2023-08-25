Why Simone Biles Took A 2 Year Break From Gymnastics

To many, Simone Biles is considered the greatest gymnast of all time. Over her career in the sport, she has earned 25 World Championship medals and seven Olympic medals and isn't done yet. In 2023, Biles is making headlines for getting back on the mat after taking a two-year hiatus which began during the 2020 Summer Olympics, which took place in July 2021 due to the pandemic. Ready to add more medals to her impressive collection, things didn't go as planned for the gymnast, who ended up bowing out of the competition during the women's all-around final. "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," read a statement from the International Olympic Committee.

A short while later, Biles completely withdrew from The Games. "I was still struggling with some things. No injury, thankfully. That's why I took a step back because I didn't want to do something silly out there and get injured," she told reporters at the time, according to USA Today. In the following weeks, Biles decided to take an extended period off to focus on her mental health. She has openly spoken about why she was physically unable to compete — and how she got herself back on the (pommel) horse.