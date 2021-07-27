Is This Why Simone Biles Pulled Out Of The Olympics Gymnastics Team Competition?

With the 2020 Olympics underway in Tokyo, all eyes are on Simone Biles and the U.S. gymnastics teams. It's no surprise that fans want to see how the talented athlete will do this year after she won five medals — including four gold and one bronze — at the previous Summer Games in 2016. After all, Biles is the most-accomplished gymnastics champion in the world, so fans know more medals are likely to come in her bright future.

On July 25, she took center stage as teams competed in the women's gymnastics qualifying rounds. Unfortunately, Team USA did not have their best start, and according to People, "the U.S. failed to be at the top of the women's gymnastics team leaderboard" for the first time in 11 years.

Biles reflected on her shaky preliminary competition performance, writing via Instagram: "It wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke! BUT I'm happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They mean the world to me!" Now, however, news has emerged that Biles has pulled out of the Olympic team final. Scroll ahead to find out why.