The Truth About The New Record Simone Biles Just Set

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated American gymnasts, and she sets the bar higher and higher each time she competes. The four-time 2016 Olympic gold medalist won her seventh all-around U.S. Gymnastics national title on June 6, per CNN. The victory itself broke a record for winningest American titleholders, and her seven are now the most held by a U.S. competitor.

"I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I'll attend," Biles told NBC Olympics after the win. "But it's also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment." With Biles' sights set on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she'll next compete in the U.S. Olympic trials on June 24-27, per CNN. And she's on her way to becoming the most decorated gymnast in the Olympics and the world championships.

But let's not get too far ahead. Read on for more about Biles' big win.