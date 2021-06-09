Simone Biles' Leotard At The US Championships Has Fans Buzzing

If you're talking about Simone Biles, then there's a very good chance that you're discussing her incredible athletic accomplishments. Honestly, did you see her land a Yurchenko double pike? Um, wow! However, the sports celebrity also makes headlines thanks to her romantic life and is known to fire back at snarky trolls. Beyond that, Biles has also sparked buzz in the past over the leotards she wears while competing.

You might remember the fiery red piece that she wore to the 2016 Olympic Trials — "where Simone dominated the competition and secured her spot on the Team USA," according to People — not to mention the "royal purple look," per the outlet, she slayed at that same event. While those two colors seem to be her favorites, she also flips, twists, and leaps in hot pink, vibrant blue, striking white, and beautiful black leotards that usually include dazzling designs and sparkly embellishments.

In fact, it was one of those glittery additions that sparked plenty of reactions when Biles was competing and seemingly making a major statement at the same time.