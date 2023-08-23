Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Welcome Second Daughter (& Big Sis Olympia Is Thrilled)

Tennis star Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their second daughter. The power couple became first-time parents back in September 2017 when their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born. "Welcome, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., we're so happy to meet you. Our little girl is already mama's perfect sidekick," Alexis Sr. shared on Instagram at the time. Two months later, Williams and Ohanian got married surrounded by many of their famous friends, per People.

Since welcoming Olympia, the tennis champion has been open about her motherhood journey and the challenges that came with it. "No one talks about the low moments — the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I've broken down I don't know how many times. Or I'll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, 'Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby?,'" she admitted to Vogue back in 2017. Yet, for Williams, being a mother remains her biggest achievement. "The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment," she once captioned an Instagram photo of the day Olympia was born. Now, with the arrival of a new member to their family, Williams definitely has one more accomplishment to be proud of!