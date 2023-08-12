Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

As the daughter of a sporting icon and her multimillionaire entrepreneur husband, it's not exactly surprising that Olympia Ohanian leads a life most can only dream of. However, the details as to just how lavish her lifestyle is are eye-watering, to say the least.

Born in September 2017, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (best known as Olympia) was introduced to the world in a video posted by her mother, Serena Williams' social media platforms — including her own subreddit. For the uninitiated, that would be the platform co-founded by Olympia's father, Alexis Ohanian. In the accompanying tweet by Alexis, the new father made a point of noting that their daughter already had a grand slam title under her belt. After all, Williams had won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. In other words, Olympia has been a big deal since before she was even born.

In light of all that, and Olympia's parents' combined net worth — Williams is worth approximately $300 million, while her husband is worth half that — it's safe to say, she's always been destined for a pretty cushy childhood. However, this celebrity kid takes the very idea of lavishness to a whole new level. In fact, her investment portfolio comes with a series of zeroes behind it, and that's all while her age is in the single digits.