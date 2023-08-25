Whatever Happened To Aaron Tippin?

With a discography including songs like "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagles Fly" and "You've Got to Stand for Something," Aaron Tippin is an icon in his own right. After leaving South Carolina, Tippin moved to Nashville in the late '80s where he landed a job at a record publishing company. There he worked as a songwriter, writing songs for stars such as Charley Pride, Mark Collie, and David Ball. Tippin however worked for the record company for only a few years, and he eventually got his big break in 1990 when he signed a deal with RCA records. And so, in the '90s, Tippin enjoyed massive success, becoming one of country music's biggest stars and garnering a slew of achievements.

By the early 2000s however, Tippin's songs and style of music had become outdated as he struggled to keep up with the changing times. But while it might appear that Tippin has lost his spot in the limelight, the veteran country singer is grateful to have had his time. "I enjoyed my time in the bigger spotlight," he admitted to Holy City Sinner in 2019. "I don't have new songs out or a major record deal. Country music radio will always move on to younger artists and put some of us out to pasture. I'm okay with that." These days, Tippin is clearly not as famous as he once was, but it might interest you to know that he has kept just as busy. Here's what the music star has been up to!