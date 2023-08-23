Ariana & Demi's Split From Scooter Braun Is The KARMA He Deserves

Hollywood manager Scooter Braun may not be on the best terms with his three most popular clients: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and even Justin Bieber. And it seems that the universe has served him a big steaming pile of karma.

Stan Twitter is celebrating as news of Braun's severed business relationships continues to surface. Bieber — arguably Braun's most financially successful act — was the first name who'd supposedly decided to end his business relationship with the famous manager. But reports have been confusing. According to Entertainment Tonight, Bieber and Braun haven't officially ended their business arrangement (yet). It's likely Bieber has also kicked Brain to the curb. People has reported that "relationship with Scooter has run its course."

Losing one client is bad, but Braun's relationship with several of his artists — including Idina Menzel seems to be in jeopardy. Grande, according to sources, has "outgrown" Braun. "They are friendly but she's outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction," shared an insider with People. Basically, Braun's celeb roster is a lot less impressive now than it was just last week and it seems that this outcome was years in the making. Could these failed relationships be a coincidence or the karma Braun deserves?