Kobe Bryant's Sister Celebrates His 45th Birthday With Touching Throwback Photos

Kobe Bryant's sister, Sharia Washington, is remembering her brother on what would have been his 45th birthday. "Your physical presence is missed every day, but your legacy will live on forever. Happy birthday Bean! Love you," she captioned an Instagram post on August 23. She also included a quote that her brother once said. "You are responsible for how people remember you—or don't. So don't take it lightly," it read. Washington shared five throwback photos of memories that she shared with the former Los Angeles Lakers player, including a couple of them when they were children and one when she was pregnant.

The basketball star tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2020. Bryant, along with eight other people, were killed when the helicopter was met with poor weather conditions, according to the Washington Post. Also on board was Bryan's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Days after the crash, Washington and Bryant's other sister, Shaya Tabb, released a statement to NewsOne. "We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece, and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed," their statement read in part.

Washington, who was extremely close to her brother, also shared some additional posts in the days leading up to her brother's birthday.