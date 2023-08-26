Who Is Jelly Roll's Wife, Bunnie XO?

After years of plugging away on YouTube and the independent scene, Jason Bradley DeFord, aka country rap rocker Jelly Roll, finally achieved his mainstream breakthrough in the summer of 2023 when his seventh studio effort, "Whitsitt Chapel," reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200. But the Tennessean didn't make the journey alone.

Indeed, since the mid-2010s, Jelly Roll has been supported in his career endeavors by a woman who goes by the mysterious name of Bunnie XO. You may well have the seen the blond join the star on the red carpet during his appearance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. But she's now becoming a famous face in her very own right.

From her beginnings as an escort and "Dumb Blonde" podcast success to her role as a stepmom and her dreams of building a Jelly Roll/Bunnie XO empire, here's a look at her intriguing and eventful life story so far.