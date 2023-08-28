What Happened To Kya And Alyx After Catfish?

"Catfish" viewers witnessed a rare happy ending in the 2012 episode "Kya and Alyx." The outlook is bleak for most of the couples who meet in real life on the MTV series after falling in love online. Upon learning that they've been deceived by a catfish, most catfishees aren't willing to forgive and forget that the person in front of them looks nothing like their profile pic. As with many reality TV series, there's a degree of fakery involved with "Catfish." For instance, Vulture confirmed that it's usually the catfish who contacts the show first.

Host Nev Schulman then helps the catfishee learn the shocking truth, which the producers already know. But Kya's case was different. She'd already come clean to "Alyx" about using a fake identity to catfish him after the two met on the super popular Vampire Freaks website. He was unbothered by the confession, and Kya began to wonder whether she was being catfished herself. She ultimately learned that Alyx was actually named Dani, and like most catfish, he wasn't using his own picture when he and Kya first began communicating with each other.

But Kya greeted him with a warm embrace. Dani explained that one reason he wasn't honest with Kya was that he's transgender, and when he's shared this with other people he's cared about, they haven't been okay with it. But Kya assured him, "That doesn't change anything." While Kya and Dani decided to stay together, their story didn't end there.