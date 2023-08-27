Male Celebrities Who Love Showing Off Their Good Looks

We have a thing for male celebrity hotties here at Nicki Swift, and we have previously highlighted all sorts of zaddies, including those who are younger, middle-aged, and even those over 55. We've also sorted through the hottest basketball, baseball, and football players in the game today (Jimmy Garoppolo, looking at you!). All these men are incredibly attractive, but not all show off that attractiveness to the same degree. There are celebs who we just can't help but notice are good-looking, and then there are celebs that really, really want us to know how beautiful they are. Those are the dudes we are focused on here.

We scoured Instagram in search of male celeb thirst traps — a difficult job, as you can imagine — and are happy to report that it is not just Kim Kardashian and Cardi B showing off their bods, but also some of Hollywood's sexiest men. After eliminating former thirst trappers — like Nick Jonas, who majorly toned things down after getting married and having a kid — we were left with a solid list of male celebrities who love to show off their good looks. Here are some of our favorites.