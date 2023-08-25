Body Language Experts Tell Us Donald Trump's Mugshot Screams Self-Destruction

On August 24, Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to have a mugshot taken. The 45th president of the United States touched down in Georgia around 7 p.m. local time and was escorted to Fulton County, where he turned himself in on felony charges, according to CNN. All the charges brought against President Trump in Georgia are related to his attempts to challenge the 2020 election results. Many people were anxious to see Trump's mugshot photo, released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shortly after Trump posted bond and headed back to the airport. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the mugshot photo quickly went viral on social media.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said, "They insisted on a mugshot, and I agreed to do that. This is the only time I've ever taken a mugshot," and added, "It is not a comfortable feeling — especially when you've done nothing wrong." Trump didn't smile in his mugshot photo, but he did appear to have an unamused or even angry facial expression. He kept his chin slightly down as he peered up into the camera lens with his brow furrowed. In order to get some additional insight into the photo, Nicki Swift reached out to renowned body language expert and co-founder of Truthplane, Mark Bowden. He began by explaining that it's not easy to get a true sense of body language from one still image but that the way the photo makes others feel is really what's key.