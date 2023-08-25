Donald Trump's Height And Weight In Jail Records Has Everyone Calling Him Out
The details of Donald Trump's recent jail records have sparked a reaction from social media users. As written by CBS News, Trump turned himself in at Atlanta's Fulton County jail. Stemming from his reported attempt to overturn the 2020 Georgia presidential election, the public figure and former president is facing over a dozen felony counts in the state. Per CNBC, Trump's mugshot was taken at the jail, and his fingerprints were obtained. According to PBS, Trump being booked at the jail took 20 minutes to compete.
After this took place, Trump took to Twitter, and posted a photo of his mugshot while stating the date it was taken, August 24, and writing, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER!" Additionally, he later spoke with Newsmax about posing for his mugshot, saying that this was a "terrible experience" for him. Trump added, "It's a very sad experience, and it's a very sad day for our country." The news outlet also noted that Trump was released from Fulton County jail on a $200,000 bond. Now, the internet has begun to take notice of the specifics in Trump's arrest record.
Internet users are questioning Donald Trump's listed weight
The internet is abuzz about the notes included in Donald Trump's recent jail records. Following Trump surrendering and being booked at Fulton County jail, his records from this visit have been made public. In this filing, Trump's height is recorded as 6'3”, while his weight is stated to be 215 pounds, as revealed by The Washington Post. The news site went on to say that Trump's weight in his last White House physical was said to be almost 30 pounds heavier than this.
Since this information was released, the social media community has questioned the validity of these claims by comparing Trump's measurements to pro athletes. A Twitter user compared the height and weight in Trump's latest records to an NBA veteran, writing, "This is Eric Gordon of the Phoenix Suns. He's listed at the same height and weight as Donald Trump. Someone's lying." Similarly, one person chimed in by mentioning the comparable height and weight of star quarterback Lamar Jackson. They wrote, "Lamar Jackson is 6'2, 215 lbs": Donald Trump's viral height and weight measurements is a lie." Another said, "Of all the things #DonaldTrump has lied about, his weight is the least important." Now, a legal professional is saying that Trump's height and weight might not have been calculated by jail personnel.
Trump's latest height and weight may have been 'self-reported'
It's possible that Donald Trump's jail measurements could have been by submitted by Trump himself. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers has told Nicki Swift that Trump may not have actually been weighed while at Fulton County jail. "Trump's height and weight appear to be self-reported, or reported by someone on his team," Rahmani said. "It's unlikely Trump was asked to step on a scale, and his mugshot does not appear to have the ruler behind him that many law enforcement agencies have to measure height."
The legal expert then said that Trump's lack of time in jail might be one reason why he possibly listed the height and weight independently. "Usually, when someone is arrested, they actually spend some time in jail, so officers need to get accurate health information from them," Rahmani added. "This is not a usual case, so Fulton County Sheriff's probably skipped some of the formalities." In the days leading up to Trump's surrender, CNN explored what the booking procedure at Fulton County jail may look like for Trump. The news site said "the conditions of [Trump's] appearance and the logistics of his surrender" had been discussed between Trump's staff and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office, though these terms were not revealed. In the past, Trump's weight and health status have been discussed publicly.
Donald Trump has addressed his health
Donald Trump has previously spoken out regarding his attitude toward his health. Back in 2016, Trump sat down for an appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show" and talked about his then-recent physical amid his presidential campaign. Dr. Oz read notes from the physical, which recorded Trump's height as 6'3” and weight at 236 pounds, per The Guardian. "I think I could lose a little weight," Trump said. "I've always been a little bit this way." He added, "It's tough because of the way I live, but the one thing I would like to do is be able to drop 15, 20 pounds."
Per a video posted to Twitter, Trump later addressed this interview in 2022 during a speech he delivered at an event. "Dr. Oz said, 'You should lose weight.' I said, 'I don't have time to lose weight,'" Trump said. In 2019, ABC News reported that Trump's weight was measured as 243 pounds in a White House physical exam before detailing that, as a result, his Body Mass Index would have been "considered obese" at 30.4. Following the physical, White House physician Sean Conley said, "It is my determination that the President remains in very good health overall." In addition, there "were no findings of significance or changes to report on his physical exam," according to the report.