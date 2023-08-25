Donald Trump's Height And Weight In Jail Records Has Everyone Calling Him Out

The details of Donald Trump's recent jail records have sparked a reaction from social media users. As written by CBS News, Trump turned himself in at Atlanta's Fulton County jail. Stemming from his reported attempt to overturn the 2020 Georgia presidential election, the public figure and former president is facing over a dozen felony counts in the state. Per CNBC, Trump's mugshot was taken at the jail, and his fingerprints were obtained. According to PBS, Trump being booked at the jail took 20 minutes to compete.

After this took place, Trump took to Twitter, and posted a photo of his mugshot while stating the date it was taken, August 24, and writing, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER!" Additionally, he later spoke with Newsmax about posing for his mugshot, saying that this was a "terrible experience" for him. Trump added, "It's a very sad experience, and it's a very sad day for our country." The news outlet also noted that Trump was released from Fulton County jail on a $200,000 bond. Now, the internet has begun to take notice of the specifics in Trump's arrest record.