The Ironic Story Behind Rumer Willis' Daughter Louetta's Name

Like many moms-to-be, Rumer Willis questioned whether or not the name she and Derek Richard Thomas chose would suit their little one. "I'm not finding out if it's a boy or a girl, but the energy of this child is so spicy. So, so spicy," she said on the "Bathroom Chronicles" podcast early on in her pregnancy. Regardless, Willis had strong feelings about the name Louetta and wanted it to be their baby's name. In her interview with People, Willis recalled her worries that her baby wouldn't look like a Louetta. "I fell in love with the name so much, so early on, that I was then worried that it wouldn't work. But then she came out, and I mean, to me, at least right now, I was going to name her Lou, whether she was a boy or a girl," she explained.

In May, Willis penned a lengthy Instagram caption, revealing that she felt as if she had always known baby Lou. "I can't wait to see who you are, although I feel like I have known you my whole life. One of the first things [I] said after you were born was 'oh my girl, I missed you.' I didn't even realize I had said it," she shared. Thankfully, everything worked out. Willis gave birth to a healthy baby via home birth and doesn't seem to have any regrets about the name she and Thomas chose for their daughter.