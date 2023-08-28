Are Jason Aldean's Daughters Close With Their Stepmom Brittany Kerr?

Country singer Jason Aldean has been married to one-time "American Idol" contestant Brittany Kerr since 2015, and the two seem just as loved-up as ever — even eight years later. Aldean and Kerr — who are no strangers to controversy — often post pictures to social media, commemorating milestone moments in their marriage and professing their love for one another. Also featured on Instagram are their two children, Memphis and Navy Rome, whom they welcomed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, according to People.

Aldean is also a father to two older girls he shares with his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery. Ussery and Aldean were high school sweethearts but separated in 2013, per Us Weekly. Prior to their separation, Aldean was spotted smooching Kerr at a bar, which — unsurprisingly — contributed to his breakup with Ussery. That said, all parties appear to be in a good place at the moment, and Kerr is often spotted out with Aldean's older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl. "Happy birthday to our sweet Keeley," Kerr wrote on Instagram in 2021, alongside a sweet picture of Aldean's entire blended family. "I can't believe you're 18. What a kind, beautiful, caring woman you are growing up to be." She added that she was "proud and blessed" to be Keeley's stepmom. Likewise, in 2023, Aldean wished Kendyl a happy sweet sixteen on Instagram and featured Kerr in the family snapshot. And if you think this appears to be one big blended family — you'd be right.