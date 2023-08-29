How Much Money Did Melania And Donald Trump's Wedding Cost?

With the Trump family being one of the most affluent families in the country, if not the world, it doesn't come as a surprise that they also throw the most lavish weddings.

For instance, Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos, which was held at Donald Trump's famous Mar-A-Lago estate, reportedly cost a whopping $1.5 million. Ivanka Trump's nuptials to Jared Kushner also came with a hefty price tag, what with her custom Vera Wang gown and jewelry that amounted to more than $250,000. Donald Trump Jr., who is infamous for being a cheapskate, even got down on one knee for his ex-wife Vanessa Haydon with a $100,000 engagement ring, although he apparently got it for free in exchange for promoting the brand, according to the New York Post. Eric Trump's wedding to Lara Yunaska was also held at the Mar-A-Lago estate and was reportedly just as extravagant as his siblings' despite the specific figures being unknown. (Lara wore a gorgeous Vera Wang dress, though.)

As for the Trump patriarch? His three weddings were particularly extravagant, except maybe for his first one to Ivanka Trump, as it was a private ceremony. His wedding to Marla Maples, however, was as glamorous as it gets, with The Washington Post reporting that the reception alone held at the Grand Ballroom of the Plaza Hotel cost $1 million and maybe even more. Meanwhile, his wedding to Melania Trump cost way more.