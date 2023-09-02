The One Plastic Surgery Procedure Dwayne Johnson Admits To Getting

It's not uncommon for celebrities to go under the knife, but we bet you didn't have Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the list of people who have gotten plastic surgery. Johnson is undoubtedly known for his physical appearance — from his tan muscles to his rock-hard abs, many would dream of having a body like his. But it hasn't always been easy for the "Baywatch" actor and he has admitted to being insecure about his body.

Although he revealed to Kjersti Flaa that he never compares himself to others, when it comes to looks, he has his own set of insecurities. "I grew up in a world of showing bodies, you know, I grew up in pro wrestling... it's so constant, we always have those insecurities," he shared. Johnson confessed that he and his brothers would constantly criticize their appearance as their involvement in wrestling put a lot of emphasis on how they looked.

Johnson made his WWE debut in 1996 and was heavily involved in that world for a significant period of his life, per Bleacher Report. If you took one look at him, you would never imagine he had any sort of body issues, but deep down, he was struggling to lose fat in one area. Because of this, the actor decided to turn to plastic surgery to help him solve the one problem he had with his body.