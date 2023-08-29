90 Day Fiancé: What Ashley Martson Blames For Her Split From Jay Smith

Ashley Martson's on-and-off relationship with Jay Smith was packed with drama. When the couple officially divorced in March 2021, Martson was relieved. She told Us Weekly, "I'm just happy and feel free. It took a long time to get him to sign. This is a celebration. No sadness over here." Their marriage was on the rocks for a while, as the couple hit some major bumps when they were together. But what was the last straw that ended their relationship for good?

Martson and Smith's first encounter was at a nightclub in Smith's native Jamaica, where Martson was attending a wedding. The couple tied the knot in May 2018, and fans caught a glimpse of their relationship on Season 6 of "90 Day Fiancé." Just eight months after getting married, Martson filed for divorce. Yet, a couple of weeks later, the two reconciled. However, a few months later, Martson filed for divorce once again. The reality star wasn't pleased with Smith's behavior, to say the least. But that still wasn't the end of it. After breaking up and getting back together a number of times, Martson just couldn't let go of past baggage — and it contributed to their final split.