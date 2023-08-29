90 Day Fiancé: What Ashley Martson Blames For Her Split From Jay Smith
Ashley Martson's on-and-off relationship with Jay Smith was packed with drama. When the couple officially divorced in March 2021, Martson was relieved. She told Us Weekly, "I'm just happy and feel free. It took a long time to get him to sign. This is a celebration. No sadness over here." Their marriage was on the rocks for a while, as the couple hit some major bumps when they were together. But what was the last straw that ended their relationship for good?
Martson and Smith's first encounter was at a nightclub in Smith's native Jamaica, where Martson was attending a wedding. The couple tied the knot in May 2018, and fans caught a glimpse of their relationship on Season 6 of "90 Day Fiancé." Just eight months after getting married, Martson filed for divorce. Yet, a couple of weeks later, the two reconciled. However, a few months later, Martson filed for divorce once again. The reality star wasn't pleased with Smith's behavior, to say the least. But that still wasn't the end of it. After breaking up and getting back together a number of times, Martson just couldn't let go of past baggage — and it contributed to their final split.
Ashley Martson accused Jay Smith of cheating
In September 2020, Ashley Martson revealed why she and Jay Smith parted ways in a since-deleted Instagram post. Per E! News, She wrote, "I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I'm not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired." She shared that their rocky history was to blame for their split, adding, "I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this. No one cheated. No one did anything. I simply couldn't get over the past."
While Martson clarified that it wasn't an affair that led to their final split, infidelity was previously an issue in their relationship. In April 2019, Martson took action to end their marriage after she found out Smith had cheated on her. Yet, months later, she decided not to go through with the divorce. But their reconciliation didn't last long, as the couple called it quits the following October. At the time, Martson accused Smith of getting another woman pregnant. Smith shut down the claims, stating that Martson just wanted online attention, per In Touch Weekly. Yet, Martson said, "He said he doesn't believe her but they are going to get a test done and regardless it's clear he cheated on me." Despite this big hiccup, Martson and Smith resumed their relationship in March 2020. But in an unsurprising turn of events, their romance quickly crumbled.
Ashley Martson found new love after her split
Although their relationship was disastrous, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith remained amicable after their split. In June 2022, she told Celebuzz, "Jay and I are still in touch and remain friends through the divorce." Martson also revealed that she was dating, albeit not having much luck. But her love life wasn't her main priority, as she said, "I'm embracing life to the fullest and am so thankful for making the decision to walk away from reality TV. My life is peaceful and my main focus is my children and business."
Martson had previously shared some details about a new flame. In November 2021, she told In Touch Weekly that she had been dating him for about two months. Apparently, he didn't recognize her from "90 Day Fiancé," as she shared, "He just kind of laughed about it. He's never watched it or anything." The pair seemed to enjoy each other's company, as Martson said that a trip to St. Louis "was so much fun." Although the two didn't ultimately work out, Martson found herself in a loving relationship just a year later. In an Instagram post, she posed with her beau, writing, "Quick life update since @90dayfiance and the fact I barely post anymore! I'm all in love and bought my absolute dream house."