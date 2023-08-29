Are Katina And Olajuwon From Married At First Sight Still Together?

For a show called "Married at First Sight," you wouldn't expect contestants to actually have their happily ever after, but surprisingly, they do — well, at least for some. According to the experts in charge of doing the matchmaking, the series has a 22.2 percent success rate, which isn't all that bad considering how the couples only get to know one another after they enter a legally binding (yes, really) marriage. Some pairs have admitted to hating each other's guts in the beginning, only to find themselves falling for one another much later.

For instance, one of the couples in Season 1, Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, weren't fond of each other in the beginning, but they became one of the few successful couples in the series' history. "Jamie took one look at her husband and was like, 'No, what have they done me?!'" Dr. Pepper Schwartz, one of the show's experts, shared with E! News. "I was listening to that, and I remember going, 'Oh no!' Jamie and I had been pretty close and I was very much involved in that and I just felt so bad. And then of course it developed in the way we hoped it would."

The majority of the couples don't progress much after the cameras stop rolling, unfortunately. Season 14 fan favorites Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson initially appeared to be one of the few who would reach a happy ending, but much to the fans' disappointment, their relationship, erm, marriage, had been tumultuous at best.