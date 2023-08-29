Are Katina And Olajuwon From Married At First Sight Still Together?
For a show called "Married at First Sight," you wouldn't expect contestants to actually have their happily ever after, but surprisingly, they do — well, at least for some. According to the experts in charge of doing the matchmaking, the series has a 22.2 percent success rate, which isn't all that bad considering how the couples only get to know one another after they enter a legally binding (yes, really) marriage. Some pairs have admitted to hating each other's guts in the beginning, only to find themselves falling for one another much later.
For instance, one of the couples in Season 1, Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, weren't fond of each other in the beginning, but they became one of the few successful couples in the series' history. "Jamie took one look at her husband and was like, 'No, what have they done me?!'" Dr. Pepper Schwartz, one of the show's experts, shared with E! News. "I was listening to that, and I remember going, 'Oh no!' Jamie and I had been pretty close and I was very much involved in that and I just felt so bad. And then of course it developed in the way we hoped it would."
The majority of the couples don't progress much after the cameras stop rolling, unfortunately. Season 14 fan favorites Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson initially appeared to be one of the few who would reach a happy ending, but much to the fans' disappointment, their relationship, erm, marriage, had been tumultuous at best.
Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson had rocky relationship
Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson's chemistry was off the charts ever since they first appeared on "Married at First Sight," so it's not surprising that tons of fans had rooted for them from the get-go. But the problems in their relationship surfaced early on, with Dickerson showing his disappointment at Goode's lack of housekeeping know-how. But Goode held on and stayed committed to their marriage, and by Decision Day — when couples decide if they will stick together — it seemed that the pair had learned how to look past their differences and graduated from the show as a couple. Dickerson even re-proposed to his wife in the reunion episode. "You taught me patience and effort is the key to a happy life and a happy marriage," he said at the time. "[Goode], I couldn't be any happier to call you my wife, and I mean that."
In July 2022, the couple told E! News that they were able to strengthen their marriage after Season 14 ended. "The show does really work as long as you both are there for the right reasons and you really truly want to be married," Goode said. Sadly, shortly after their anniversary, the two announced that they were calling it quits. "After one year of marriage and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," they said in a since-deleted joint statement on Instagram. "However, this was not an easy decision to make. We leave our marriage with enormous love and respect for each other. We only ask that at this time, our privacy is respected."
Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson reconcile?
Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson's first split was short-lived, apparently, as the two went on a romantic vacation in Mexico just one month after their announcement. They even documented their trip at the time, with Dickerson sharing a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to Goode. "Thank you for always having faith in whatever my heart and mind desires in life. Thank you for making sure I have a strong relationship with god. I appreciate everything you have taught me about myself without you even knowing it," he wrote.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, they split again in February 2023. "We both have made the decision to walk away from our marriage. We are officially legally separated," Dickerson penned in a since-deleted Instagram post. It all seemed final then, but come April 2023, the two were spotted getting cozy at "Married at First Sight" alum Steve Moy's birthday bash. Fans also claimed that the on-again-off-again couple vacationed together in June 2023.
It's tough keeping up with Goode and Dickerson, that's for sure, and at this point, no one really knows if they have officially reconciled or not. Only time will tell if they managed to work out their issues and stay together — or walk away from each other permanently.