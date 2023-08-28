Hannah Montana Star Mitchel Musso Looks Unrecognizable In Miserable Mugshot

Mitchel Musso, one of the breakout stars of Disney Channel's television series "Hannah Montana," recently had a run-in with the law.

Musso played Miley Stewart's best friend Oliver Oken in the hit sitcom, which starred Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment, Jason Earles, and Billy Ray Cyrus. The actor was a staple of the hit show, appearing in 89 episodes throughout its four-season run. Aside from his breakout role in "Hannah Montana," Musso is also known for voicing Jeremy Johnson in the animated series "Phineas and Ferb" from 2007 to 2014. He also had a lead role in DisneyXD's Emmy-nominated series "Pair of Kings" as King Brady from 2010 to 2012.

Well, the actor can now count himself among the celebrities who had a short stint in jail after being arrested and booked on multiple charges — and he has an unflattering mugshot to show for it. Surprisingly, this isn't his first stint behind bars. TMZ reported that Musso was arrested for DUI in Burbank, California, all the way back in 2011 — the same year "Hannah Montanna" wrapped. Interestingly, his recent arrest also stemmed from intoxication.