Celebrities Who Had Short Stints In Jail

This feature discusses drug and alcohol misuse and addiction.

Stars can find themselves on the wrong side of the law for a variety of reasons. In the past, well-known entertainers have served time for major felonies. In 2004, all-around businesswoman Martha Stewart spent five months behind bars for getting caught in a stock market lie, per The New York Times. On a heavier note, as of this writing, music mogul Suge Knight is serving a 28-year sentence for the death of a man in a hit-and-run incident, per CNN (Knight had pleaded no contest to manslaughter).

What does life in prison look like? You may ask. According to Stewart, it's not pretty. "Some of the food was dated, like, three years prior," the multiple-time author shared at a Daily Mail event. "If it was 2001, the food was expired in 1999 ... you would not want to eat that food. That's why I made jam out of the crab apples on the trees."

On the flip side, a number of popular figures have been apprehended and arrested for minor crimes which didn't result in jail time. They've included musicians like Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, who was apprehended for public indecency in 1995 after mooning his audience at a show, per MTV, and Kanye West, who was booked for vandalism after he was accused of smashing a paparazzi's camera, per TMZ. But there are some petty offenders who got a short-lived taste of the hard-knock life, instead. Keep scrolling to find out who they are.