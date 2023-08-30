What Kellie Pickler Really Did For A Living Before Her American Idol Fame

Kelly Pickler's job before "American Idol" didn't guarantee her a successful music career, but it did help prepare her for fame.

Historically, "American Idol" Season 5 gets lost in the shuffle, but it's actually one of the most iconic seasons. Not only did the show bring in its best audience that year, per Fandom, it also produced its first-ever male winner: Taylor Hicks. And while Hicks was definitely a talented musician, he was honestly lucky to win out over that year's pool, which also included Elliot Yamin, Katherine McPhee, and Paris Bennet. There was also Chris Daughtry, who embraced his rock edge and had no trouble cultivating a following. According to Today, Daughtry — who placed fourth — signed a record deal just a few weeks after getting eliminated from "Idol." To this day, Daughtry — who eventually led a band of the same name — is the most successful contestant of that year.

With that said, Pickler is also a skilled, passionate country vocalist, who also gained a bunch of fans because of her genuine persona. And while Pickler may not have the musical recognition of some artists, she's found a ton of success in the country realm. According to Forbes, Pickler is the eighth bestselling contestant to come through the show, selling over 1.5 million albums. Not bad for a girl who didn't make it past sixth place. Since leaving "Idol," Pickler has dabbled in a bunch of different things, including acting and hosting.

But what was Pickler doing before "American Idol?"