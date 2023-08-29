How Rich Is Dave Ramsey?

When you think of personal finance advice, Dave Ramsey is one of the most popular influencers in the business. The financial guru has made a name for himself as a radio personality, television host, and author, while also wearing many more hats. His SiriusXM radio show, "The Dave Ramsey Show," paved the way for his own channel on the streaming service, Ramsey Network, where listeners and fans can call in to get their own advice right from Ramsey's mouth.

So why do people trust Ramsey so implicitly with their financial health? He comes from humble beginnings and practices what he preaches, while doling out advice that is easy to understand. "The thing I have discovered about working with personal finance is that the good news is that it is not rocket science. Personal finance is about 80 percent behavior. It is only about 20 percent head knowledge," the mogul once shared with the Christian Broadcasting Network. Let's dig into his financials and see just how much this money man is worth...