Tory Lanez's Beef With Drake Fully Explained

In the early days of their careers, Drake and Tory Lanez had beef. Eventually, the Toronto rappers buried the hatchet.

Amid Lanez's court case for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Drake appeared to defend him on the track "Circo Loco." This caught the attention of Megan. "[D]og pile on a black woman when she say one of y'all homeboys abused her," she tweeted in response to the song. Long before they were "homeboys," Drake and Lanez had thrown verbal jabs at each other. On the heels of Drake's breakout success in 2009 with "Best I Ever Had," Lanez got himself noticed with his "Drake's Lil Brother Tory Lanez Freestyle In The Room" track in 2010. He hoped this would get Drake's attention. "I like your music, but I got 10 G's here that says you will love mine," Lanez said at the time.

By 2015, however, Lanez had drastically changed his tone. "I know these n***as about to act scary / T.O. n***a, only spitting without the Blackberry," he rapped while appearing on "Sway in the Morning." The line was a reference to Drake's Hot 97 freestyle. That year, Lanez appeared to trash the "6 God" in a since-deleted tweet. "[T]his whole calling Toronto the '6' thing ... It's not cool bro," Lanez wrote in a since-deleted tweet (via Complex). By that time, Lanez had Drake's attention, and beef heated up between the two by the following year.