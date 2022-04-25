Megan Thee Stallion's Heartbreaking Account Of Being Shot Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

If you've been following the story of Megan Thee Stallion and her allegations against fellow rapper Tory Lanez — namely, that he shot her in the foot in 2020 — you've probably already picked a side by now. Lanez has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges, according to TMZ, and has been blocked by the court from contacting Megan and from speaking publicly about the case.

While that means we still have to wait to get Lanez's side of the story, Megan is finally opening up about the details of the incident in an interview with "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King. After hearing her recount the event in her own words, it looks like fans on social media are even more fired up on her behalf than before.

So, if you haven't picked a side yet, we're guessing that's about to change after hearing what Megan has to say, because her account of what happened is truly heartbreaking.