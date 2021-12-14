The Shocking Thing Tory Lanez Allegedly Yelled At Megan Thee Stallion During Shooting
2021 has been such a great year for Megan Thee Stallion, it's almost easy to forget a time last year when things weren't looking so bright. But it's crucial to remember.
This year, after winning three Grammys — including Best New Artist — Meg graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor's degree in health administration. The "WAP" rapper also got in on the fast food game and collaborated with Popeyes to launch her limited-edition Hottie Sauce.
In July 2020, however, Megan The Stallion revealed that she had been shot in the foot. Details were scant. All we knew was that her friend, fellow rapper Tory Lanez, was arrested on gun charges after reports of gunshots, but it was not immediately clear that he was the one who shot the rapper. In fact, Meg initially told police that she injured her foot stepping on glass. But a few weeks later, she alleged in an Instagram Live that it was in fact Lanez who shot her. In an interview with GQ, she further claimed that he even offered her money to keep quiet. "... I'm thinking, 'I can't believe you even think I want to take some money,'" she told the magazine. "'Like, you just shot me.'"
Now, as preliminary hearings in Lanez's case are underway, more details about that night are emerging. And one recent testimony alleges Lanez shouted something disturbing at Meg while he shot at her.
Tory Lanez allegedly yelled 'Dance b****, dance' while shooting at Megan Thee Stallion
LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner testified that Tory Lanez yelled, "Dance, b****, dance!" while firing his gun at the ground near Megan Thee Stallion's feet, ultimately hitting her, reports TMZ. The detective also claimed Megan told him Lanez was intoxicated at the time, and backed up Megan's claim in GQ that she initially kept quiet about the incident because she didn't want Lanez to become a victim of police brutality. "[At this point] I'm really scared, because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting," she told GQ, referring to the worldwide protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd. "Police are just killing everybody for no reason ...".
Lanez allegedly had an outburst in the courtroom when a recording of one of his jail phone calls was played. In the call, he apologizes to a woman who was with Megan when the shooting occurred, claiming he was sorry for something he did while he was drunk, though he did not explicitly reference the shooting. Lanez allegedly stood up in court and yelled, "How you gonna tell me what I apologized for?" after which his lawyer instructed him to settle down.
Lanez's trial is set to begin on January 13, where he will face one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that caused great bodily injury, and one count of carrying a concealed unregistered weapon.