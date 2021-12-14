The Shocking Thing Tory Lanez Allegedly Yelled At Megan Thee Stallion During Shooting

2021 has been such a great year for Megan Thee Stallion, it's almost easy to forget a time last year when things weren't looking so bright. But it's crucial to remember.

This year, after winning three Grammys — including Best New Artist — Meg graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor's degree in health administration. The "WAP" rapper also got in on the fast food game and collaborated with Popeyes to launch her limited-edition Hottie Sauce.

In July 2020, however, Megan The Stallion revealed that she had been shot in the foot. Details were scant. All we knew was that her friend, fellow rapper Tory Lanez, was arrested on gun charges after reports of gunshots, but it was not immediately clear that he was the one who shot the rapper. In fact, Meg initially told police that she injured her foot stepping on glass. But a few weeks later, she alleged in an Instagram Live that it was in fact Lanez who shot her. In an interview with GQ, she further claimed that he even offered her money to keep quiet. "... I'm thinking, 'I can't believe you even think I want to take some money,'" she told the magazine. "'Like, you just shot me.'"

Now, as preliminary hearings in Lanez's case are underway, more details about that night are emerging. And one recent testimony alleges Lanez shouted something disturbing at Meg while he shot at her.