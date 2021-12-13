The Truth About Megan Thee Stallion's College Graduation

If two albums, three Grammy wins, and countless performances weren't enough, Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate!

Fans congratulated the star in December after the rapper announced she was finally graduating from Texas Southern University after years of part-time studies. "I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," Megan told People in 2020. The Houston rapper lost her mother, Holly Thomas, to brain cancer in March 2019. "She saw me going to school before she passed."

The "Cash S***" artist went on to reveal she was dedicating her degree not only to her mother, but also her grandmother, who passed away shortly after her mom in 2019, and all the strong women in her family. "I want my big mama to be proud" the artist said. "My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

Megan Thee Stallion quickly shot to fame in 2018 after the release of "Big Ole Freak." Since then, the star has racked up 22 Hot 100 hits, including her No. 1 hit "Savage," featuring Beyoncé. Now, the rapper has another accomplishment to add to the list — a college degree!