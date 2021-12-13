The Truth About Megan Thee Stallion's College Graduation
If two albums, three Grammy wins, and countless performances weren't enough, Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate!
Fans congratulated the star in December after the rapper announced she was finally graduating from Texas Southern University after years of part-time studies. "I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," Megan told People in 2020. The Houston rapper lost her mother, Holly Thomas, to brain cancer in March 2019. "She saw me going to school before she passed."
The "Cash S***" artist went on to reveal she was dedicating her degree not only to her mother, but also her grandmother, who passed away shortly after her mom in 2019, and all the strong women in her family. "I want my big mama to be proud" the artist said. "My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."
Megan Thee Stallion quickly shot to fame in 2018 after the release of "Big Ole Freak." Since then, the star has racked up 22 Hot 100 hits, including her No. 1 hit "Savage," featuring Beyoncé. Now, the rapper has another accomplishment to add to the list — a college degree!
Megan Thee Stallion earned a degree in this unexpected field
In a video that quickly circulated online, fans watched as their favorite rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, walked across the stage at Texas Southern University, an HBCU, to obtain her degree.
Megan Pete (the rapper's birth name) earned a Bachelor's degree in Health Administration after seven years of online part-time courses. "I can't believe I made it ... I might faint," the rapper told Angie Martinez a few months before officially graduating. "I have been in college for probably about seven years, so when I finally get that degree in my hands it's just gonna show me that whatever I put my mind to, I can do it. I wanted to be a rapper, I put all my time and my effort into that, I wanted to get my degree, I put a lot of time and effort into this." Megan went on to reveal that she was most excited to show her grandma her degree, telling Martinez, "When I first told her I wanted to be a rapper, she was not trying to hear [that]. She didn't believe [I could do both]. Now I can be like, 'Look at my degree and my Grammy!'"
As fans congratulated the Houston rapper with the hashtag #MeganTheeGraduate, Megan tweeted, "WE DID IT HOTTIES." The star then encouraged her fans on Instagram to always follow their dreams. "I want y'all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be," wrote the rapper, "cause look at me!"