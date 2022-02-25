Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez's Feud Continues To Implode

It seems Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is trying to drum up support in the Court of Public Opinion before the legal court has a chance to weigh in. He further inflamed his ongoing feud with Megan Thee Stallion on February 23 by tweeting anew, accusing her of lying. Megan hit back on now-deleted Instagram Stories, still trying, as she said in an August 2020 Instagram Live, "to keep the situation off the internet."

The feud stems from a horrible gunshot incident from July 2020, which Megan told GQ was "the worst experience of [her] life." After a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house, Megan and her friend and former assistant, Kelsey Harris, were leaving in Lanez's SUV, trying to get home. Megan already felt uneasy and hoped to find a different way home, but her phone died. She should have "trusted her first mind" as she says, because the evening ended with Lanez allegedly shooting at Megan's feet and injuring her. TMZ also reported Lanez shouted "dance b**ch" while he fired.

Though Megan initially told police she cut her feet on glass, she explained in the IG video that she said so because — with the incident taking place in the height of the George Floyd protests — she was afraid her group would become victims of police brutality. As the situation led to jokes and accusations at Megan's expense, making her the villain rather than the victim, Megan is again defending herself in the wake of Lanez's tweets.