How Eileen Davidson Met Her Husband On The Set Of Young And The Restless

Before joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Eileen Davidson made a name for herself as a soap opera star, appearing in popular series such as "Santa Barbara," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and most famously, as Ashley Abbott on "The Young and the Restless." Davidson's husband, actor and TV personality Vincent Van Patten, had also been in the entertainment industry for many years when they first met.

Davidson's marriage to Van Patten was featured on "RHOBH," which had an impact on their relationship — but not in the way many would expect. "The show is actually really good for my marriage because I appreciate him so much going through all these ups and downs with the ladies," the daytime star told OK! in 2015 (although a creatively edited teaser for one season made it appear the two had issues). "We always were and we are doing fine right now," Davidson clarified at the time.

In 2017, Davidson stepped away from the Bravo series to focus on her acting career. Besides her work on the soaps "Y&R" and "Days of Our Lives," the actor also started working on film projects which included 2019's "7 Days to Vegas." Not only was Davidson one of the main characters of that movie, but Van Patten had the starring role, and was also the director. It was not the couple's first time teaming up on camera. They actually met while working together on "Y&R" which led to a fast wedding.