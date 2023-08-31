Ella And Leo Gordon: Meet NASCAR Star Jeff Gordon's Kids

Jeff Gordon's life as a married man started out on the complicated side. The NASCAR star began his relationship with his first wife, Brooke Sealey, by keeping it a secret since drivers aren't supposed to date the Winston models. But Sealey concluded her run as Miss Winston a few months later, so they were able to announce their status as a couple in late 1993. Gordon and Sealey tied the knot less than a year later. However, the athlete's marriage ended in a nasty divorce in 2003.

The much-publicized ordeal affected his career after Playboy model Deanna Merryman alleged to have had an affair with Gordon. All of a sudden, instead of discussing his performance, the Hall of Fame inductee was answering questions about his personal life. "It's not even worth commenting on," Gordon told The Associated Press in 2003. "All I want to talk about is being fast here at Bristol. I would rather just stay away from that."

But he found stability shortly after. Gordon started a relationship with Belgian model Ingrid Vandebosch in 2004 and popped the question in mid-2006, even though he had said just two years earlier that he didn't plan to marry again before retiring. "When you meet somebody like I have it obviously changes your opinion about a lot of things, about marriage, about life, about racing," he told NASCAR.com. Even before Gordon wed Vandebosch in late 2006, he talked about becoming a father. And they wasted no time in starting their family.