A Look Back At Donny Osmond And Michael Jackson's Close Friendship

Donny Osmond and Michael Jackson were two of the biggest teen idols of the 1970s, but the two singers had more in common than radio hits and Tiger Beat covers. Both Osmond and Jackson came from large, singing families and fell in line as the seventh child in their respective supersized clans, Osmond told The Huffington Post in an interview. Though they were born a year apart and Osmond grew up in Utah and Jackson in Indiana, in an interview with Utah Valley 360, Osmond described Jackson as his "brother from another mother." Osmond added, "I grew up parallel with Michael Jackson."

When they were teens, fans got glimpses of their parallel lives. In 1974, the two donned tuxes to present an award at the very first American Music Awards. Their rehearsed banter featured Jackson feigning confusion as Osmond pointed out that they were both "in the same boat."

Osmond told Page Six that he first met Jackson in 1971 when they both performed at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, with their older brothers. Backstage they played together like normal kids before hitting the stage. "It's really difficult talking about ... these two little teenagers who are just selling amazing amounts of records and having number-one records and very powerful recording artists, and all they want to do is just be kids," Osmond said. "Those were the innocent, wonderful moments before life got difficult and complicated."

Jackson died in 2009 at age 50. In the years since Osmond has shared more stories of their friendship.