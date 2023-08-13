Donny Osmond's Five Sons Are All Grown Up And Live Normal Lives

Donny Osmond and his wife, Debbie are the parents of several children. Per Closer Weekly, the performer tied the knot with Debbie back in 1978, and the pair went on to have five sons together. In 2016, Osmond wrote on Facebook that he and his wife crossed paths for the first time when Debbie was a teenager, and she went out with Osmond's brother prior to beginning her relationship with the singer and actor.

"It took me 3 whole years to win her heart and convince her to marry me," Osmond wrote. He later said, "We've shared a wonderful life together. Debbie gave me five wonderful sons." In a 2021 chat on the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast, Osmond revealed that he "got married at 20" and welcomed his first child with Debbie at the age of 21. While opening up about how fatherhood impacted him, Osmond said, "It just grounded me because show business can be a rocky place, and you don't really know who your friends are. But I could always go home to my wife and my kids." He then noted that there is a 19-year age difference between his youngest and oldest children. Now, the Osmond kids are all officially grown adults.