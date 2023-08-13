Donny Osmond's Five Sons Are All Grown Up And Live Normal Lives
Donny Osmond and his wife, Debbie are the parents of several children. Per Closer Weekly, the performer tied the knot with Debbie back in 1978, and the pair went on to have five sons together. In 2016, Osmond wrote on Facebook that he and his wife crossed paths for the first time when Debbie was a teenager, and she went out with Osmond's brother prior to beginning her relationship with the singer and actor.
"It took me 3 whole years to win her heart and convince her to marry me," Osmond wrote. He later said, "We've shared a wonderful life together. Debbie gave me five wonderful sons." In a 2021 chat on the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast, Osmond revealed that he "got married at 20" and welcomed his first child with Debbie at the age of 21. While opening up about how fatherhood impacted him, Osmond said, "It just grounded me because show business can be a rocky place, and you don't really know who your friends are. But I could always go home to my wife and my kids." He then noted that there is a 19-year age difference between his youngest and oldest children. Now, the Osmond kids are all officially grown adults.
Donny Osmond's sons are thriving in adulthood
Donny Osmond's kids have set out on their own paths. Per People, Donny's sons are Donny Osmond Jr., Jeremy Osmond, Brandon Osmond, Chris Osmond, and Josh Osmond. The oldest Osmond son, Donny Jr., leads OzComm, a marketing firm. Meanwhile, Jeremy's LinkedIn shows that his latest position is executive director with Pointe Meadows Health And Rehabilitation. Brandon is a company owner and design agency staff member who dabbles in music recreationally. Per his website, Chris is the Osmond child who has most closely followed in his father's footsteps, as he "continues to write, produce, and perform" his own music. In addition, Chris has appeared on the latest season of the reality show "Claim to Fame." Lastly, Josh was a missionary for the Church of Latter-day Saints on a two-year mission trip to Italy, which concluded in 2018.
In 2023, Chris spoke on a "Lemonade Stand Stories Podcast" about how he didn't recognize his father's celebrity status during his early childhood. "I had no idea who he was. As a kid I just thought, 'This is a guy with a job, and he's got dad jokes,'" Chris said of his father. He added, "I didn't realize who he was until, honestly, in my teens." Chris also detailed that, before they sought out other careers, his brothers Donny Jr., Jeremy, and Brandon performed with Donny for a European tour. Now, Donny's children have started families of their own.
Donny Osmond is a grandfather of 14
Donny Osmond has taken on the role of grandpa to his sons' kids. In June 2023, Donny celebrated the birth of his most recent grandchild, Dune, whose father is Donny's son Chris. "Welcome to our family, Dune Tyler Osmond. You truly are an angel from heaven," Donny wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet photo of himself holding Dune.
After this birth, Entertainment Tonight asked Donny in July 2023 about the joys of having 14 grandchildren in his life. "It's sweet chaos, is what it's called," Donny said. "We had a Fourth of July party just not long ago and had everybody over. We had the time of our lives. It was fantastic." When he stopped by "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2022, Donny touched upon his love for performing, as well as the importance of family in his life. "I love the adulation. I love the standing ovations at the end of a show. I love that. I eat it up. And it's a drug, and I need it," Donny said. "But I also need to go home and be a father and a husband and a grandpa."