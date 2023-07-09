Donny Osmond Has Way More Grandchildren Than You Might Realize
Donny Osmond is definitely not lonesome tonight. Per Smooth Radio, the 70s heartthrob might be 65, but he's still got that twinkle in his eye— despite being a grandfather many times over. Donny has eight siblings, Alan, Jay, Jimmy, Merrill, Wayne, Tom, Viril, and Marie Osmond, and as a devout follower of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he didn't make for the most obvious pop star. Still, he shot to fame performing with his older brothers as "The Osmonds."
After scoring multiple smash hits worldwide, Donny eventually branched out on his own, embarking on a hugely successful solo career before launching the "Donny & Marie" show with his little sister in 1976. The variety series ran for three years. At the time, the couple was the youngest hosts of a variety show in TV history until the Keane Brothers later beat them.
Despite his stardom, Donny always remained grounded and down to earth. Much credit can be given to Donny's wife, Debbie Osmond, who he wed in 1978 after secretly dating for three years, per Closer. And it definitely wasn't a case of puppy love, as they've been married for 45 years and remain as much in love now as ever. Their union resulted in five sons, Don Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher, and Joshua Osmond. The amount of siblings falls short of their dad's eight. Still, Donny Osmond makes up the numbers by having way more grandchildren than you might realize.
And baby makes 14
Donny Osmond recently welcomed his 14th grandchild into the world, per Express. "Thank you, Chris and Alt, for bringing another beautiful grandson into Debbie's and my life. Welcome to our family, Dune Tyler Osmond. You truly are an angel from heaven," the grandpa captioned an Instagram photo of him holding the bundle of joy. Dune is Christopher Osmond's second child; he also has a daughter Aussie. Joshua Osmond welcomed his son Beckham nine months ago.
Meanwhile, Amo Mama reports that Don Jr. Osmond has four kids, Jeremy Osmond has three, and Brandon Osmond is also a dad of four, which makes for a crowded dinner table during the holidays. Still, as far as Donny's concerned, the more the merrier! However, his home life hasn't been all plain sailing.
The singer told "The Drew Barrymore Show" that his wedding to Debbie Osmond occurred during a tipping point in his life. "Once the news got out that I got married [...] fans literally had Donnie Osmond record-burning parties and sent the most scathing letters to Debbie," he shared. "She saved my life really," Donny continued. "Because I was going through some really dark times, it took me about ten years before things started kicking back in again." In 2010, Donny was forced to endure more dark times following the tragic death of his sister Marie Osmond's son. According to ET, Michael Blosil took his own life at 18 following a long struggle with mental illness.
If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Family first
Marie Osmond was understandably heartbroken following her son's sudden and tragic death. However, her big bro was right there for her. "She needed to get away and just take care of her own demons in her own mind and begin this process of repairing," Donny Osmond told Entertainment Tonight (via People). "Our dressing rooms are right next door to each other," he continued. "I can hear her crying, and that hurts."
Donny Osmond has won an American Music Award and a TV Land Award. In addition, he's scored a slew of nominations during his career. However, no prize could ever trump his loved ones. "This is my family. They mean the world to me. My relationship with them means more than any money, award, gold record, trophy or accolade," Donny captioned an Instagram shot of his burgeoning brood in 2019.
"My father puts his family first, and he has unique ways of expressing it — like his orchard where each tree is dedicated to each one of his grandchildren," Donald Jr. told People. "Next to entertaining, my father's greatest gift is to show love, and he does that in a big way." Meanwhile, Donny explained that he's fully aware of where his priorities lie — with his wife, kids, and grandkids. "That's what balances my life out," Donny said. "Family is the most important thing because the curtain will come down eventually, and then what do you have?"