Donny Osmond Has Way More Grandchildren Than You Might Realize

Donny Osmond is definitely not lonesome tonight. Per Smooth Radio, the 70s heartthrob might be 65, but he's still got that twinkle in his eye— despite being a grandfather many times over. Donny has eight siblings, Alan, Jay, Jimmy, Merrill, Wayne, Tom, Viril, and Marie Osmond, and as a devout follower of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he didn't make for the most obvious pop star. Still, he shot to fame performing with his older brothers as "The Osmonds."

After scoring multiple smash hits worldwide, Donny eventually branched out on his own, embarking on a hugely successful solo career before launching the "Donny & Marie" show with his little sister in 1976. The variety series ran for three years. At the time, the couple was the youngest hosts of a variety show in TV history until the Keane Brothers later beat them.

Despite his stardom, Donny always remained grounded and down to earth. Much credit can be given to Donny's wife, Debbie Osmond, who he wed in 1978 after secretly dating for three years, per Closer. And it definitely wasn't a case of puppy love, as they've been married for 45 years and remain as much in love now as ever. Their union resulted in five sons, Don Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher, and Joshua Osmond. The amount of siblings falls short of their dad's eight. Still, Donny Osmond makes up the numbers by having way more grandchildren than you might realize.