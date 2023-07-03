Who Is Chris On Claim To Fame? The Contestant Says He's A Dead Ringer For His Celeb Relative

Chris Osmond bears a striking resemblance to his famous dad. But will his "Claim to Fame" co-stars be able to piece together the puzzle? The reality series — which debuted in July 2022 — features 12 contestants who all have familial ties to celebrities. They must correctly guess the identities of the other individuals, all while keeping their own connections under wraps. By the final episode, the winner is awarded $100,000. Loreal Chanel "L.C." Palmer, Keke Palmer's sister, reigned champion in Season 1. Now, "Claim to Fame" is back for Season 2, and viewers are hungry to know the identities of these celebs' relatives.

Season 2 kicked off with a bang, as Tom Hanks' niece Carly Reeves threw a hysterical fit upon her elimination. In the clip, Reeves complained that the clues were too obvious. She cried, "I don't deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be here longer." While Reeves' "Claim to Fame" fate is now sealed, the remaining contestants will continue to battle it out and throw out their best guesses. Osmond has revealed that his famous relative has a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, is a singer, and looks like him, per People. Some fans think that he could be linked to John Mayer, while others believe Donny Osmond is related to Chris. So, who is Chris?