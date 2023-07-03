Who Is Chris On Claim To Fame? The Contestant Says He's A Dead Ringer For His Celeb Relative
Chris Osmond bears a striking resemblance to his famous dad. But will his "Claim to Fame" co-stars be able to piece together the puzzle? The reality series — which debuted in July 2022 — features 12 contestants who all have familial ties to celebrities. They must correctly guess the identities of the other individuals, all while keeping their own connections under wraps. By the final episode, the winner is awarded $100,000. Loreal Chanel "L.C." Palmer, Keke Palmer's sister, reigned champion in Season 1. Now, "Claim to Fame" is back for Season 2, and viewers are hungry to know the identities of these celebs' relatives.
Season 2 kicked off with a bang, as Tom Hanks' niece Carly Reeves threw a hysterical fit upon her elimination. In the clip, Reeves complained that the clues were too obvious. She cried, "I don't deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be here longer." While Reeves' "Claim to Fame" fate is now sealed, the remaining contestants will continue to battle it out and throw out their best guesses. Osmond has revealed that his famous relative has a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, is a singer, and looks like him, per People. Some fans think that he could be linked to John Mayer, while others believe Donny Osmond is related to Chris. So, who is Chris?
Chris Osmond has followed in his famous father's footsteps
As it turns out, Chris Osmond is Donny Osmond's son. Sitting down for an interview with "Lemonade Stand Stories Podcast," Chris talked about growing up with a famous father. He shared, "For me, I had no idea who he was. As a kid, I just thought, this is a guy with a job, and he's got dad jokes." Chris explained that he remained clueless about his father until his teenage years. When Donny played the role of Shang in "Mulan," Chris finally understood the magnitude of his dad's fame.
Chris has a lot in common with his father, as he has also pursued a career as a singer. In fact, the duo has even performed together. In 2022, Chris and Donny took the stage for the "Draper Days" concert in Utah, as reported by Fox 13 News. Donny's performance was a surprise, as another artist had dropped out at the last minute. Donny candidly talked about the difficulties of the event, like equipment failure. Yet, he showered his son with praise for overcoming various challenges. "He did a show. And everybody loved it," he said of Chris.
Chris Osmond is close with his family
Chris Osmond seems to be close with his father, who is incredibly proud of his son. On numerous occasions, Donny Osmond has promoted his son's music on social media. In a 2019 Instagram post, Donny shared some heartfelt words about Chris' song "Calling." He noted that his track was a tribute to a friend who had died. Donny wrote, "I've heard Chris' song is helping quite a few people who are suffering with the loss of a dear friend. I hope it can comfort someone out there who is going through a similar situation." In June, Donny took to Instagram to spread the word about Chris' song "Side Effects." Chris expressed gratitude for his dad in the comments section, writing, "Hey thanks pops!"
In 2017, Chris married the love of his life, Alta, per Yahoo. In a piece for Utah Valley Bride, Alta reflected on the stunning, unforgettable wedding day. She said, "My most memorable moment was dancing my heart out with my new husband, family and friends." The couple has started their own family, as they welcomed their daughter Aussie in 2020. In 2023, Alta gave birth to their son, Dune. Donny shared a precious photo of him and the newborn on Instagram, writing, "Thank you, Chris and Alta for bringing another beautiful grandson into Debbie's and my life. Welcome to our family, Dune Tyler Osmond. You truly are an angel from heaven."