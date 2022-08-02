Keke Palmer's Sister Makes An Unexpected Reality TV Debut
Following in the tradition of mystery reality shows (think "The Masked Singer") comes "Claim to Fame." The new show, which is in its first season and hosted by Frankie Jonas and Kevin Jonas, involves the relatives of A-List celebrities hiding their identities as they try to make a name for themselves separate from their loved ones' name recognition. The contestants all live together in one house, and slowly over the course of a few weeks, their true identities are revealed. If they excel at hiding their identity and completing a series of challenges, then last contestant standing walks away with $100,000.
"So much of it is about identity. So much of it is about this beautiful game that incorporates lies and deceit and amazing challenges," Frankie told People. "Kevin and I, the whole time we were filming, were shocked every single episode and so enthralled by everything that was happening. I think throughout this series there was only one time I said, 'I knew it!'"
The most recent episode of "Claim to Fame" came to a surprising end when it was revealed that one of the contestants was Keke Palmer's big sister, making her TV debut.
Loreal is making Keke proud
Loreal Palmer shocked "Claim to Fame" viewers on Monday's episode by divulging that her secret relative is actor Keke Palmer. Usually, this would mean that Loreal was out — as in the other contestants had discovered her connection and she was thus eliminated — but Loreal's secret was actually revealed to the viewers in a confessional keeping the contestants in the dark. Thus she remains in the game.
During her confessional, Loreal claimed that aside from the $100,000 prize, she hopes to walk away with more confidence. "I came into this game with horrible social anxiety, so this is me stepping out of the shadow and into the spotlight," she said, per Entertainment Tonight. It seems like she's halfway there.
After a runway challenge, Loreal admitted, "I have never been a confident person. I was teased a lot as a kid." After nailing the challenge, though, she added that she was sure her sister would be "so proud" of her. And she was right — Keke is her biggest supporter. "I'm living for her being on 'Claim To Fame,' I mean she is giving her all. I'm so proud of her," Keke told Entertainment Tonight. "You know, everybody in my family is a real character, and obviously she's my older sister, so a lot of what you see and know of as me, I got from her. So I'm very excited."