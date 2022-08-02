Keke Palmer's Sister Makes An Unexpected Reality TV Debut

Following in the tradition of mystery reality shows (think "The Masked Singer") comes "Claim to Fame." The new show, which is in its first season and hosted by Frankie Jonas and Kevin Jonas, involves the relatives of A-List celebrities hiding their identities as they try to make a name for themselves separate from their loved ones' name recognition. The contestants all live together in one house, and slowly over the course of a few weeks, their true identities are revealed. If they excel at hiding their identity and completing a series of challenges, then last contestant standing walks away with $100,000.

"So much of it is about identity. So much of it is about this beautiful game that incorporates lies and deceit and amazing challenges," Frankie told People. "Kevin and I, the whole time we were filming, were shocked every single episode and so enthralled by everything that was happening. I think throughout this series there was only one time I said, 'I knew it!'"

The most recent episode of "Claim to Fame" came to a surprising end when it was revealed that one of the contestants was Keke Palmer's big sister, making her TV debut.