Celebrities You Forgot Were Once Hallmark Stars

Over the years, many familiar faces have starred in our favorite feel-good Hallmark Channel films. Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker, Alexa PenaVega, and Cameron Mathison are among the actors who have quickly become reigning stars of the iconic network. However, there are many other celebrities who have made their mark on the Hallmark Channel at least once or twice that you may have forgotten about.

In fact, real-life royalty has even stepped foot on the set of a Hallmark TV movie. "I think Hallmark is such an amazing network to work for," Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, shared in a behind-the-scenes interview with the network after starring in a second Hallmark Channel film in 2016. In a world with such cluttered content, she believes that being a part of such innocent and uplifting storytelling is something special. "It's just really heartwarming and affirming and validating," she added.

Join us as we dive deeper into not only Markle's history with the beloved network but also several other celebrities you totally forgot once had a starring role on the Hallmark Channel.