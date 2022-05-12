Mandy Moore Had An Extreme Reaction To The Ending Of This Is Us

After six wonderful seasons — and countless boxes of tissues — "This Is Us" is finally coming to an end. And according to Mrs. Pearson herself, Mandy Moore, the last few episodes will absolutely destroy us.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman shared that the last season is their "most ambitious season." He also added that they have asked the actors to pull out all the stops, especially Moore. "What we're asking of some of the actors — particularly Mandy Moore right now — is beyond ambitious," he said. "I'm hesitant to say [that Season 6 is] more emotional, because then there's 9,000 things about how much people cry ... but as the season builds and builds, and as you feel it come to an end, I think you're going to feel the weight of that emotion as well." Meanwhile, during NBC's Scripted Press Day panel, actor Milo Ventimiglia said the series finale will not disappoint fans. "It's gonna deliver. It's truly, truly going to deliver," he divulged, per People.

Then again, according to Moore, it's the penultimate episode that will tug heartstrings the most, to the point that she even "threw up" while reading the script.