What We Know About Kane Brown's Estranged Relationship With His Dad

Kane Brown isn't your typical country music singer. The Tennessee native rose to fame with his R&B and pop-influenced songs, and his eponymous 2016 album hit #1 on the Top Country Albums chart. Much of his music is influenced by his tumultuous past, such as "Learning," in which he sings about his abusive stepfather. "Had to grow up a lot faster than a normal person ... Just, you know, moving around a lot. And then no father figure. Child abuse," Brown shared with CBS about his "crazy childhood." He continued, "One of my stepdads for my punishment shaved my head bald and put aftershave on me. Made me, like, physically eat half a bar of soap, not just bite into it."

Growing up without a dad, Brown credits his mom and grandmother for his upbringing. "I was raised with strong women around me. My mom worked multiple jobs and my Nana truly was a sheriff in my town. To be able to honor them is incredible because no matter how much we struggled, my mom and Nana never let me see it," the "Good as You" singer told CMT. While Brown doesn't talk too much about his absent father, he once revealed that the reason for their estrangement was due to his dad being locked up.