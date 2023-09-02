DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

DJ Khaled's son, Asahd, can sing "All I Do Is Win" at the top of his lungs because it's the truth. Ever since he was born, Asahd has lived a life man can only dream of.

DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their first child, Asahd, in October 2016, per E! News. The famous producer documented the entire birth on Snapchat and even made sure to play some of his most famous songs as his wife gave birth to their son. Even before Asahd was born, DJ Khaled was living the most lavish life with private jets, extreme bling, and attending some of Hollywood's hottest events. While some celebrities choose to keep their childrens' lives private, DJ Khaled knew even before the birth that he wanted to show off his first kid.

According to People, just months before Asahd was born, the "Wild Thoughts" producer shared his plan to spoil his first kid. He said, "I want to spoil our kids and give them everything. There's no limit to the spoiling that I'm going to do. I'm going to spoil them to the minute they in my hands. I'm going all out." DJ Khaled wasn't lying about giving Asahd everything he could wish for. From the moment he was born, the budget to spoil the young icon was unlimited as he has been dripped out in the fanciest clothes and lived an extremely lavish life.