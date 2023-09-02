How Kendra Wilkinson's Ex Hank Baskett Landed In Legal Trouble

Former football star Hank Baskett had a rocky end to his NFL career, and things took a turn for the worse from there. Baskett was married to "Girls Next Door" alum Kendra Wilkinson from 2009-2018, and in 2014, news broke of Baskett's infidelity. According to People, Baskett had a sexual encounter outside of his marriage while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their son, Alijah. Baskett described the encounter as unwanted and nonconsensual, saying, "I was this big former football player. I was the alpha male. I could do anything to protect my family, but I couldn't protect myself."

Wilkinson was reportedly so distraught upon learning of her then-husband's infidelity that she "flushed her wedding rings down the toilet." While the couple initially reconciled, Wilkinson and Baskett went on to announce their divorce in 2018.

At roughly the same time that Baskett was doing damage control around his personal life, he was hit with a lawsuit regarding his involvement with Performance Gaines gym, located in West Hollywood. Circa 2012, Wilkinson explained that Baskett had gone all in on the gym, which he co-owned with his then-trainer, Travelle Gaines. "[Hank] leaves for work every day at 5:30 a.m. and returns home at 6 p.m. He loves it. This is exactly what he wanted to do in his life," the reality star told InTouch. However, Baskett and Gaines may not have done everything exactly by the book when they opened their top-of-the-line facility.