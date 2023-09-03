What Eliza Dushku Has Been Up To Since Her Drama With NCIS' Michael Weatherly

This article includes mentions of addiction.

Eliza Dushku started acting when she was only 10 years old and was immediately thrown in with big-name Hollywood actors. "'That Night' was a coming-of-age movie we shot in Baltimore with Juliette Lewis, and she won the Academy Award for 'Cape Fear' while we were shooting. I literally went to my first audition and next thing I knew I was the lead in this movie with this Academy Award-winning actress," she recalled to Telegram in 2013.

Dushku went on to star in other major hits, such as "True Lies" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." However, after a long and thriving career, she found herself in the midst of a scandal when the public learned she'd complained about being harassed on the set of "Bull" by her co-star and the network fired her. "[Michael] Weatherly sexually harassed and bullied me day-in and day-out and would have gotten away with it had he not been caught on tape," the actor shared in the Boston Globe.

Since then, Dushku has laid low and resides in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, where she's happily living the student life.