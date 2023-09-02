Why Kristin Chenoweth Left The Good Wife
"The Good Wife" was already a hit drama on CBS when it was announced that Kristin Chenoweth would be joining the cast in 2012. "Chenoweth will match wits with both Alicia and Peter [played by Chris Noth] in her role as a top-of-her-game political reporter who wants to know more about the Florrick campaign and marriage," the network stated (via Playbill). Formerly a star in "Glee" and "Pushing Daisies," the Emmy Award-winning actor played Peggy Byrne, alongside the show's leads, Julianna Margulies and Noth.
Unfortunately, Chenoweth only appeared in two episodes of "The Good Wife" and was in the middle of filming when an accident on set forced her to rush to the hospital. Following the incident, Chenoweth issued a statement that she wouldn't be returning to the show. "It is with deep regret to inform everyone that due to my injuries, I am unable to return to 'The Good Wife.' [I'm] getting better slowly, and thank you everyone for your concern," People reported (via E! News). While Chenoweth seemed to be on the mend, it turned out that her injuries were far worse than they seemed at the time.
Kristin Chenoweth's injuries from The Good Wife were quite substantial
In July 2012, Kristin Chenoweth was filming in Brooklyn, New York when a piece of lighting got dislodged by a strong breeze and fell on the actor, per TMZ. A witness saw the "Wicked" star fall to the ground and was "knocked out cold." Chenoweth was taken to the hospital and was said to be treated for "minor injuries." She tweeted to fans a month later, "Today not best 'pain' day. Remaining positive. (I think)."
It was later revealed that her "minor injuries" were pretty severe. As reported by E! News, in an appearance on "Live! With Kelly and Michael," Chenoweth stated, "Basically a big lighting thing fell and hit me. [It] knocked me out, knocked my face and slammed me down to the ground. The back of my head got hit on the curb. I had a skull fracture, rib issue and neck issue and a hip issue. I'm issue-ridden, but I'm getting better." Although she said she was "grateful" that her injuries weren't worse, Chenoweth opened up a decade later about regretting not holding CBS accountable for the pain she had endured.
Kristin Chenoweth was afraid of suing CBS over her accident
While on-set accidents happen frequently, Kristin Chenoweth's 2012 incident on the set of "The Good Wife" was a major doozy and the public didn't know the extent of it until she shared her experience in "My Moment." As obtained by Marie Claire, she wrote, "My injuries were severe. My ribs were cracked. My nose and some of my teeth were broken, and I had a skull fracture. And those were just the injuries that actually showed up on X-rays; never mind the nerve, tissue, and muscle damage I'd have to face in the weeks, months, and years that followed." Chenoweth revealed that she "kept it quiet" because she was afraid of holding CBS "accountable for what was clearly their responsibility." Per her team's advice, she refrained from suing the network, even though she suffered countless doctor appointments and years of pain.
During "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Chenoweth explained that she didn't sue CBS "out of fear and anxiety." She told Cohen, "I have long-standing injuries from that. I wished I had listened to my dad, who said, 'You're gonna wanna do this.' And we're not the suing family, but when you're practically killed..." Interestingly enough, it was her hair extensions that saved her life and kept her hairline fracture together. "So, anyone who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health," the ever-chipper actor quipped, proving that her sense of humor is still intact.