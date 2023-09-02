Why Kristin Chenoweth Left The Good Wife

"The Good Wife" was already a hit drama on CBS when it was announced that Kristin Chenoweth would be joining the cast in 2012. "Chenoweth will match wits with both Alicia and Peter [played by Chris Noth] in her role as a top-of-her-game political reporter who wants to know more about the Florrick campaign and marriage," the network stated (via Playbill). Formerly a star in "Glee" and "Pushing Daisies," the Emmy Award-winning actor played Peggy Byrne, alongside the show's leads, Julianna Margulies and Noth.

Unfortunately, Chenoweth only appeared in two episodes of "The Good Wife" and was in the middle of filming when an accident on set forced her to rush to the hospital. Following the incident, Chenoweth issued a statement that she wouldn't be returning to the show. "It is with deep regret to inform everyone that due to my injuries, I am unable to return to 'The Good Wife.' [I'm] getting better slowly, and thank you everyone for your concern," People reported (via E! News). While Chenoweth seemed to be on the mend, it turned out that her injuries were far worse than they seemed at the time.