Charles Barkhouse's Family Connection To Oak Island Explained

When "The Curse of Oak Island" is on, you know it's time to grab your maps, flashlights, and shovels, because viewers are going treasure hunting. The History Channel show became immensely popular after brothers Rick and Marty Lagina became two of the many attempting to find a supposed treasure on the island. Rick and Marty are the stars of the show, but there's also one other person who has gripped the attention of History Channel buffs everywhere.

Charles Barkhouse has been deemed an Oak Island expert by many, per Foreign Policy. Barkhouse acts as the Lagina brothers' righthand man. Growing up in Nova Scotia, not far from Oak Island, Barkhouse became an expert in the land, history, and everything in between.

The reality star has long been involved in finding the Oak Island treasure and has learned from those who have come before him. He shared with CTV News, "All these treasure hunters even going back to the start — they want to be the ones to solve this thing. You have to have that belief, that passion that you are going to be the one to solve it, because if you don't then there is no point in even being there." While it seems we know everything about Barkhouse and his history with Oak Island, there are a couple of things that may surprise hardcore "The Curse of Oak Island" fans.