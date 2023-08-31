Sylvester Stallone Hasn't Always Got Along With His Brother Frank

Frank Stallone may not have the name recognition of Sylvester Stallone, but he has enjoyed a successful career in his own right, which includes multiple collaborations with his brother. Early in his career, Frank — who is an actor but best known as a musician — and his band Valentine went on tour in the '70s. Valentine had some traction, but the gigs eventually dried up, which led to Sylvester intervening. "And he told me to come to California, and I did. And I've been here ever since," Frank recalled to Philadelphia in 2019.

That led to Frank contributing songs to multiple films his brother worked on, including the song "Take You Back" from "Rocky" and "Far From Over" on "Staying Alive" — which was directed by Sylvester. Frank enjoyed success with "Far From Over," which earned him a Grammy nomination.

Unfortunately, the song did not translate into monumental success for Frank, whose career began to stagnate. Sylvester offered words of advice to his brother. "I was just so emotionally distraught at one time," Frank told Awards Radar in 2021, recalling a phone conversation with Sylvester. "He goes 'Frank, let me just give you something I want you to understand ... They don't care about you, they don't care about me, they care about them.'" Although the brothers support one another, they also had "many, many, many fights and rivalries," Frank told Australia's Today Extra in 2021 (via the Daily Mail). Frank has discussed the perception that he resents his older brother.