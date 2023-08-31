Here's Who Hallmark Star Andrea Brooks Is Married To In Real Life
Andrea Brooks is one of the most recognizable actors on the Hallmark Channel. She first gained recognition as nurse Faith Carter on the Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart" in 2015. From there, she's starred in several Hallmark Christmas and romance films, including "A Wish for Christmas," "Destination Wedding," and "A Lifelong Love," among others. Brooks has also appeared on other projects outside the network, including The CW series "Supergirl" as Eve Teschmacher from 2016 to 2021. Previously, Brooks shared what it's like working with Hallmark in a blog interview in 2018. "Working for Hallmark feels like stepping back in time to the old studio system. So many of us have worked together on multiple projects... I've made so many wonderful life-long friends thanks to the network, and I'm very thankful," she said.
Outside of her acting career, Brooks has been happily married to her husband, Riley Graydon, for many years. She confirmed her wedding in a chat with blogger and podcast host Ruth Hill, saying she secretly tied the knot with her husband sometime in the Fall of 2018. "I did! I squeezed that in somewhere along the line," Brooks said. However, she and Graydon have since kept their marriage extremely private. Speaking on the "Hallmarkies" podcast, the Canadian star shared, "I would say [our go-to date night] is going to the movies because I love films. But that's not a very active date scenario. ... Is Mini-Putt an acceptable answer?" So, who is Graydon? Here's what we know about Brooks' husband.
Riley Graydon is an attorney
Andrea Brooks' husband is not a public figure but a lawyer. Per his LinkedIn account, Riley Graydon earned his bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of British Columbia in 2011 before receiving his Juris Doctor from the University of Alberta in 2015. Currently, he is an associate at the Vancouver-based law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, where he specializes in "corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance," according to the firm's website. He first practiced law at the Canadian firm Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, where he was an associate from 2016 to 2021. Prior to that, Graydon worked as a customer service representative at the Bank of Montreal from 2008 to 2010.
As noted in his Osler profile, Graydon has been featured in Best Lawyers' coveted "One to Watch" list for his work in Securities Law. According to Best Lawyers' official website, the recognition is "given to attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in America." He is also currently a member of the Law Society of British Columbia and the Canadian Bar Association. Since tying the knot in 2018, he and Brooks have started their own family.
He and Andrea Brooks are parents of two
Andrea Brooks and Riley Graydon are parents to two children. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Viola, on November 30, 2019. "It's a family name that belonged to my great-grandmother," Brooks explained in an interview with ET. "I have one of her lockets from the early 1900s and 'Viola' is inscribed on the back. When my husband and I started dating, I put a photo of the two of us in the locket. The name has always meant a lot to me." They then welcomed their second baby, a son named Levon, on December 17, 2022. On becoming a family of four, the "Bates Motel" alum told the outlet, "Four is such a nice, even number. I'm hoping the even parent-to-kid ratio works out for us." Adding, "I'm in awe of any family where the kids outnumber the parents. 'How do you guys do it?'"
While promoting Hallmark's "A Lifelong Love" in July, Brooks opened up to TV Fanatic how becoming a mother has changed her life. "Oh, my goodness. It changes everything. It upends absolutely everything in your life," she gushed, adding that motherhood has affected how she approaches her career and that her roles seemed to have taken on a whole new meaning since having kids. "It makes everything more important," Brooks explained. "I appreciate my time on set a lot more. I appreciate my time getting to work with other creative people a lot more because, you know, life is so chaotic when you have a family." Adding, "It's just enhanced every aspect of my life."