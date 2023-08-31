Here's Who Hallmark Star Andrea Brooks Is Married To In Real Life

Andrea Brooks is one of the most recognizable actors on the Hallmark Channel. She first gained recognition as nurse Faith Carter on the Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart" in 2015. From there, she's starred in several Hallmark Christmas and romance films, including "A Wish for Christmas," "Destination Wedding," and "A Lifelong Love," among others. Brooks has also appeared on other projects outside the network, including The CW series "Supergirl" as Eve Teschmacher from 2016 to 2021. Previously, Brooks shared what it's like working with Hallmark in a blog interview in 2018. "Working for Hallmark feels like stepping back in time to the old studio system. So many of us have worked together on multiple projects... I've made so many wonderful life-long friends thanks to the network, and I'm very thankful," she said.

Outside of her acting career, Brooks has been happily married to her husband, Riley Graydon, for many years. She confirmed her wedding in a chat with blogger and podcast host Ruth Hill, saying she secretly tied the knot with her husband sometime in the Fall of 2018. "I did! I squeezed that in somewhere along the line," Brooks said. However, she and Graydon have since kept their marriage extremely private. Speaking on the "Hallmarkies" podcast, the Canadian star shared, "I would say [our go-to date night] is going to the movies because I love films. But that's not a very active date scenario. ... Is Mini-Putt an acceptable answer?" So, who is Graydon? Here's what we know about Brooks' husband.