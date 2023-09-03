Candice Bergen Once Spilled On Her Awkward Date With Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump might position himself as a regular Casanova with the ladies, but the truth is a lot more complicated. Donald was married twice — to the late Ivana Trump, as well as model Marla Maples — before he tied the knot with Melania Trump in 2005. When the real estate mogul ran for president in 2016, the world was horrified by a hot mic recording of Donald making derogatory and offensive comments about women, which he later dismissed as "locker room talk." In 2018, porn star Stormy Daniels went on the record with her 2006 affair with Donald, whose wife Melania had recently given birth to their son Barron Trump.

As of this writing, USA Today reports that 19 women have accused Donald of sexual assault, including writer E. Jean Carroll, to whom Trump owes millions in damages for sexual assault. The former president has also been indicted on multiple criminal charges.

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, The Don insists he is a champion of women. "I love women," he said, per The BBC. But whether women love Donald back is the bigger question — and the answer seems to be a resounding no, at least, according to actor Candice Bergen. In 2016, Bergen opened up about her date with the reality TV star, whom she went out with while she was attending the Wharton School of Business. There were no fireworks at the end of the night.